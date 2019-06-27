Thursday, June 27
Bay Area Enterprise Zone Committee — 2 p.m., City Hall, 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay; work group.
Port of Bandon Commission — 5 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, regular meeting.
Southern Coos Health District Board — 6:30 p.m., reception, 7 p.m., regular meeting, hospital conference room, 900 11th St. SE.
Bandon Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall, 555 Highway 101, regular meeting.
Coos Soil and Water Conservation District — 7 p.m., conference room, 382 N. Central Blvd., Coquille; regular meeting.
Friday, June 28
Douglas County Predator Damage Control Advisory Committee — 1:30 p.m., courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; regular meeting.