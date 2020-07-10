MONDAY, JULY 13
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 11 a.m., COVID-19 updates, Owen Building, large conference room, 201 N. Adams, Coquille.
Reedsport City Council work session — 2 p.m., City Council chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport.
North Bend City Council work session — 4 p.m., off-site work session in the Ferry Road parking lot, Ferry Road Park disc golf presentation, immediately followed by work session in council chambers, 835 California St., North Bend.
Coos County Fair Board — 6 p.m., Owen Building, large conference room, 201 N. Adams, Coquille.
TUESDAY, JULY 14
Coos Bay Planning Commission — 6 p.m., via virtual Microsoft Teams platform, council chambers, Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Ave.
North Bend City Council — 7 p.m., regular meeting, council chambers, City Hall, 835 California St. North Bend.
Sawdust Theatre board meeting — 7 p.m., 120 N. Adams St., Coquille.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In