Jan. 15, 1959 – July 18, 2019
A celebration of life for Matt Brownell, 60, of Coos Bay will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Blossom Gulch Elementary School, 333 S. 10th St. in Coos Bay with his nephew, Luke Ross, officiating.
Matt was born Jan. 15, 1959 in Seattle, Wash. to Donald and Betty Brownell. He passed away July 18, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Matt moved to North Bend when he was 8 years old. He graduated from North Bend High School in 1977. Upon graduating high school, Matt started working in construction, building houses with Ken Snoddy. In 1981, he started working at Bassett-Hyland. He married Connie Rausch Dec. 18, 1981 and together they had two daughters; Kaley and Shaylyn Brownell.
He loved all sports, especially watching his kids swim. He also enjoyed hunting with his best friend, Dick Clarkson. His job (customers), friends and family meant everything to him. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Brownell of North Bend; daughters, Kaley and Shaylyn Brownell of North Bend; niece and nephew, Cheri and Larry Rescorla of North Bend; great-niece, McKenzie Rescorla of North Bend; sister-in-law, Tina Smith of Coos Bay; brother and sister-in-law, Kim and Julie Rausch of North Bend; brother-in-law, Clifton Neill of Coos Bay; nephew, Kyle Smith of Coos Bay; niece and nephew, Tara and Aaron Fleetwood of North Bend; great-niece, Kendra Fleetwood of North Bend; aunt and uncle, Melvin and Kathy Stewart of Hauser, second “daughter”, Alyssa Hedgpeth of Coos Bay; best friends, Dick and Beth Clarkson of Coos Bay; brother and sister-in -law, Mike and Carrie Brownell of Medford; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Buck Castle of Longview, Wash.; sister, Joanne Brownell of Washington; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Chris von Lobedan of Coos Bay; niece and nephew, Megan and Luke Ross of Battle Ground, Wash.; great-nephews, Braeden, Reiley, Tyler and Dalton of Battle Ground, Wash.; niece and nephew, Emily and Jake Brent of Kelso, Wash.; niece and nephew, Jason and Lindsy Brownell of Salem; great-nephews, Brady, Logan, Hayden and Evan Brownell of Salem; and nephews, Blake, Andy and William of Oregon and Washington.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Brownell of North Bend and Donald Brownell of Colorado Springs; mother and father-in-law, Helen and Don Rausch of Coos Bay; uncle, Ted Eik of Medford; sister-in-law, Barbara Neill of Coos Bay and brother-in-law, Milton Rausch of Coos Bay.
Memorial contributions under Matt’s name may be made to Gold Coast Swim Team, PO Box 1103, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
