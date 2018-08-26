Thursday, Aug. 30

Class 1A District 2

Triad at Dufur

Friday, Aug. 31

Class 5A District 2

North Bend at Marshfield

Willamette at Ashland

Thurston at Churchill

Eagle Point at Klamath Union

North Eugene at Springfield

St. Helens at Redmond

Crook County at Ridgeview

Wilson at South Eugene

Wilsonville at Crater

Class 4A District 4

Elmira at Siuslaw

Sweet Home at Marist Catholic

Cascade at Cottage Grove

Junction City at Philomath

Class 3A District 2

La Pine at Douglas

Notre Dame at South Umpqua

Taft at Harrisburg

Amity at St. Mary's

Pleasant Hill at Salem Academy

Dayton at Santiam Christian

Sutherlin at Hidden Valley

Cascade Christian at Phoenix

Class 2A District 4

Coquille at Oakland

Reedsport at Neah-Kah-Nie

Bandon at Glide

Toeldo at Nestucca

Class 1A District 2

Myrtle Point at Rogue River

Days Creek at Crow

Yoncalla at Waldport

Butte Falls at Prospect

Glendale at Chiloquin

Crane at Camas Valley

Riddle at North Douglas

Saturday, Sept. 1

Class 1A District 2

Bonanza at Dufur

Friday, Sept. 7

Class 5A District 2

North Eugene at North Bend

Willamette at Crater

Eagle Point at Redmond

South Eugene at Ridgeview

Ashland at Springfield

Churchill at Wilsonville

Sheldon at Thurston

Class 4A District 4

Marshfield at Gladstone

Seaside at Marist Catholic

Cottage Grove at Crook County

Elmira at North Valley

Woodburn at Junction City

Class 3A District 2

Philomath at Siuslaw

Brookings-Harbor at Del Norte

Klamath Union at Cascade Christian

Dayton at South Umpqua

Santiam Christian at Douglas

Blanchet Catholic at Harrisburg

Hidden Valley at Pleasant Hill

Sutherlin at Taft

Madras at La Pine

St. Mary’s at Lost River

Class 2A District 4

Glide at Coquille

Oakland at Reedsport

Gold Beach at Illinois Valley

Knappa at Toledo

Class 1A District 2

Myrtle Point at Elkton

Prospect at Days Creek

Butte Falls at weed

Chiloquin at Mohawk

Glendale at Oakridge

Mapleton at Riddle

Bonanza at North Douglas

Class 1A District 4

Powers at Jewell

Gilchrist at McKenzie

Saturday, Sept. 8

Class 2A District 4

Salem Academy at Bandon

Class 1A District 2

Yoncalla at Triad

Friday, Sept. 14

Class 5A District 2

North Bend at South Eugene

Springfield at Eagle Point

Churchill at Willamette

Ridgeivew at Ashland

Crater at Thurston

Redmond at North Eugene

Class 4A District 4

Klamath Union at Marshfield

Tillamook at Junction City

Marist Catholic at Banks

Stayton at Cottage Grove

Philomath at Elmira

Class 3A District 2

Siuslaw at Newport

Brookings-Harbor at Rogue River

North Valley at Hidden Valley

South Umpqua at Corbett

Harrisburg at Cascade Christian

Douglas at Sutherlin

St. Mary’s at Regis

Pleasant Hill at Dayton

Santiam Christian at Scio

Class 2A District 4

Reedsport at Glide

Coquille at Jefferson

Oakland at Bandon

Toledo at Monroe

Class 1A District 2

Prospect at Myrtle Point

Camas Valley at Yoncalla

North Lake at Butte Falls

North Douglas at Hosanna Christian

Triad at Crane

Mapleton at Glendale

Bonanza at Oakridge

Class 1A District 4

Powers at Gilchrist

McKenzie at Jewell

Eddyville at Triangle Lake

Saturday, Sept. 15

Class 2A District 4

Gold Beach vs. Grant Union

Class 1A District 2

Elkton at Days Creek

Friday, Sept. 21

Class 5A District 2

North Bend at Thurston

Eagle Point at South Eugene

Ashland at Churchill

Crater at North Eugene

Redmond at Ridgeview

Springfield at Willamette

Class 4A District 4

Cottage Grove at Marshfield

Marist Catholic at Elmira

Junction City at North Valley

Class 3A District 2

Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor

Rogue River at la Pine

Sutherlin at South Umpqua

Cascade Christian at Pleasant Hill

Harrisburg at Douglas

Blanchet Catholic at Santiam Christian

Hidden Valley at Salem Academy

Class 2A District 4

Amity at Coquille

Gold Beach at St. Mary’s

Bandon at Creswell

Reedsport at Illinois Valley

Central Linn at Toledo

Class 1A District 2

Riddle at Myrtle Point

Butte Falls at Days Creek

Hosanna Christian at Bonanza

Chiloquin at Prospect

Camas Valley at Glendale

Class 1A District 4

Eddyville at Powers

McKenzie at Triangle Lake

Saturday, Sept. 22

Class 1A District 2

North Lake at Triad

Friday, Sept. 28

Class 5A District 2

Springfield at North Bend

Thurston at Redmond

Ashland at Eagle Point

Churchill at North Eugene

Willamette at Ridgeview

South Eugene at Crater

Class 4A District 4

Marshfield at Henley

Cottage Grove at Marist Catholic

Junction City at Elmira

Class 3A District 2

Siuslaw at Harrisburg

South Umpqua at Brookings-Harbor

La Pine at Sutherlin

Cascade Christian at Hidden Valley

Douglas at St. Mary’s

Santiam Christian at Pleasant Hill

Class 2A District 4

Bandon at Coquille

Reedsport at Toledo

Lost River at Gold Beach

Class 1A District 2

Butte Falls at Myrtle Point

Chiloquin at North Lake

Glendale at Riddle

Prospect at Bonanza

Class 1A District 4

Powers at McKenzie

Triangle Lake at Jewell

Gilchrist at Eddyville

Saturday, Sept. 29

Class 1A District 2

Days Creek at Camas Valley

Hosanna Christian at Triad

Friday, Oct. 5

Class 5A District 2

Redmond at North Bend

Willamette at Thurston

Churchill at Eagle Point

North Eugene at South Eugene

Ridgeview at Springfield

Crater at Ashland

Class 4A District 4

Marshfield at Junction City

Elmira at Cottage Grove

Marist Catholic at Mazama

Class 3A District 2

Santiam Christian at Siuslaw

Brookings-Harbor at Douglas

Pleasant Hill at La Pine

Cascade Christian at South Umpqua

Harrisburg at Sutherlin

Hidden Valley at St. Mary’s

Class 2A District 4

Coquille at Reedsport

Gold Beach at Toledo

Illinois Valley at Bandon

Class 1A District 2

Myrtle Point at Glendale

Days Creek at Riddle

North Lake at Hosanna Christian

Chiloquin at Bonanza

Class 1A District 4

Gilchrist at Powers

Jewell at Eddyville

Dayville at McKenzie

Saturday, Oct. 6

Class 1A District 2

Camas Valley at Butte Falls

Prospect at Triad

Thursday, Oct. 11

Class 2A District 4

Toledo at Bandon

Reedsport at Gold Beach

Class 1A District 4

Eddyville at Crow

Friday, Oct. 12

Class 5A District 2

North Bend at Ridgeview

Thurston at Springfield

Eagle Point at Crater

South Eugene at Churchill

North Eugene at Ashland

Redmond at Willamette

Class 4A District 4

Elmira at Marshfield

Marist Catholic at Junction City

Cottage Grove at Phoenix

Class 3A District 2

Siuslaw at Pleasant Hill

St. Mary’s at Brookings-Harbor

La Pine at Harrisburg

Hidden Valley at South Umpqua

Douglas at Cascade Christian

Sutherlin at Santiam Christian

Class 2A District 4

Coquille vs. Lakeview

Class 1A District 2

Days Creek at Myrtle Point

Hosanna Christian at Prospect Charter

Bonanza at North Lake

Triad at Chiloquin

Class 1A District 4

Powers at Triangle Lake

Jewell at Gilchrist

McKenzie at Prairie City

Saturday, Oct. 13

Class 1A District 2

Glendale at Butte Falls

Riddle at Camas Valley

Friday, Oct. 19

Class 5A District 2

Willamette at North Bend

Ridgeview at Thurston

Eagle Point at North Eugene

Crater at Churchill

Springfield at Redmond

Ashland at South Eugene

Class 4A District 4

Marshfield at Marist Catholic

Junction City at Cottage Grove

Kalmath Union at Elmira

Class 3A District 2

Siuslaw at La Pine

Brookings-Harbor at Cascade Christian

St. Mary’s at South Umpqua

Douglas at Hidden Valley

Santiam Christian at Harrisburg

Pleasant Hill at Sutherlin

Class 2A District 4

Bandon at Reedsport

Coquille at Gold Beach

Glide at Toledo

Class 1A District 2

Glendale at Days Creek

Butte Falls at Riddle

Chiloquin at Hosanna Christian

North Lake at Prospect

Triad at Bonanza

Class 1A District 4

McKenzie at Powers

Jewell at Triangle Lake

Saturday, Oct. 20

Class 1A District 2

Myrtle Point at Camas Valley

Friday, Oct. 26

Class 5A District 2

District crossover

Class 4A District 4

Play-in round

Class 3A District 2

Sutherlin at Siuslaw

Hidden Valley at Brookings-Harbor

La Pine at Santiam Christian

South Umpqua at Douglas

Cascade Christian at St. Mary’s

Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill

Class 2A District 4

Gold Beach at Bandon

Toledo at Coquille

Reedsport at Rogue River

Class 1A District 2

District crossover

Class 1A District 4

District crossover

Nov. 2-3

Class 5A First Round

Class 4A First Round

Class 3A First Round

Class 2A First Round

Class 1A First Round

Nov. 9-10

Class 5A Quarterfinals

Class 4A Quarterfinals

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Class 2A Quarterfinals

Class 1A Quarterfinals

Nov. 16-17

Class 5A Semifinals

Class 4A Semifinals

Class 3A Semifinals

Class 2A Semifinals

Class 1A Semifinals

Nov. 24

Class 5A Championship

Class 4A Championship

Class 3A Championship

Class 2A Championship

Class 1A Championship

