Thursday, Aug. 30
Class 1A District 2
Triad at Dufur
Friday, Aug. 31
Class 5A District 2
North Bend at Marshfield
Willamette at Ashland
Thurston at Churchill
Eagle Point at Klamath Union
North Eugene at Springfield
St. Helens at Redmond
Crook County at Ridgeview
Wilson at South Eugene
Wilsonville at Crater
Class 4A District 4
Elmira at Siuslaw
Sweet Home at Marist Catholic
Cascade at Cottage Grove
Junction City at Philomath
Class 3A District 2
La Pine at Douglas
Notre Dame at South Umpqua
Taft at Harrisburg
Amity at St. Mary's
Pleasant Hill at Salem Academy
Dayton at Santiam Christian
Sutherlin at Hidden Valley
Cascade Christian at Phoenix
Class 2A District 4
Coquille at Oakland
Reedsport at Neah-Kah-Nie
Bandon at Glide
Toeldo at Nestucca
Class 1A District 2
Myrtle Point at Rogue River
Days Creek at Crow
Yoncalla at Waldport
Butte Falls at Prospect
Glendale at Chiloquin
Crane at Camas Valley
Riddle at North Douglas
Saturday, Sept. 1
Class 1A District 2
Bonanza at Dufur
Friday, Sept. 7
Class 5A District 2
North Eugene at North Bend
Willamette at Crater
Eagle Point at Redmond
South Eugene at Ridgeview
Ashland at Springfield
Churchill at Wilsonville
Sheldon at Thurston
Class 4A District 4
Marshfield at Gladstone
Seaside at Marist Catholic
Cottage Grove at Crook County
Elmira at North Valley
Woodburn at Junction City
Class 3A District 2
Philomath at Siuslaw
Brookings-Harbor at Del Norte
Klamath Union at Cascade Christian
Dayton at South Umpqua
Santiam Christian at Douglas
Blanchet Catholic at Harrisburg
Hidden Valley at Pleasant Hill
Sutherlin at Taft
Madras at La Pine
St. Mary’s at Lost River
Class 2A District 4
Glide at Coquille
Oakland at Reedsport
Gold Beach at Illinois Valley
Knappa at Toledo
Class 1A District 2
Myrtle Point at Elkton
Prospect at Days Creek
Butte Falls at weed
Chiloquin at Mohawk
Glendale at Oakridge
Mapleton at Riddle
Bonanza at North Douglas
Class 1A District 4
Powers at Jewell
Gilchrist at McKenzie
Saturday, Sept. 8
Class 2A District 4
Salem Academy at Bandon
Class 1A District 2
Yoncalla at Triad
Friday, Sept. 14
Class 5A District 2
North Bend at South Eugene
Springfield at Eagle Point
Churchill at Willamette
Ridgeivew at Ashland
Crater at Thurston
Redmond at North Eugene
Class 4A District 4
Klamath Union at Marshfield
Tillamook at Junction City
Marist Catholic at Banks
Stayton at Cottage Grove
Philomath at Elmira
Class 3A District 2
Siuslaw at Newport
Brookings-Harbor at Rogue River
North Valley at Hidden Valley
South Umpqua at Corbett
Harrisburg at Cascade Christian
Douglas at Sutherlin
St. Mary’s at Regis
Pleasant Hill at Dayton
Santiam Christian at Scio
Class 2A District 4
Reedsport at Glide
Coquille at Jefferson
Oakland at Bandon
Toledo at Monroe
Class 1A District 2
Prospect at Myrtle Point
Camas Valley at Yoncalla
North Lake at Butte Falls
North Douglas at Hosanna Christian
Triad at Crane
Mapleton at Glendale
Bonanza at Oakridge
Class 1A District 4
Powers at Gilchrist
McKenzie at Jewell
Eddyville at Triangle Lake
Saturday, Sept. 15
Class 2A District 4
Gold Beach vs. Grant Union
Class 1A District 2
Elkton at Days Creek
Friday, Sept. 21
Class 5A District 2
North Bend at Thurston
Eagle Point at South Eugene
Ashland at Churchill
Crater at North Eugene
Redmond at Ridgeview
Springfield at Willamette
Class 4A District 4
Cottage Grove at Marshfield
Marist Catholic at Elmira
Junction City at North Valley
Class 3A District 2
Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor
Rogue River at la Pine
Sutherlin at South Umpqua
Cascade Christian at Pleasant Hill
Harrisburg at Douglas
Blanchet Catholic at Santiam Christian
Hidden Valley at Salem Academy
Class 2A District 4
Amity at Coquille
Gold Beach at St. Mary’s
Bandon at Creswell
Reedsport at Illinois Valley
Central Linn at Toledo
Class 1A District 2
Riddle at Myrtle Point
Butte Falls at Days Creek
Hosanna Christian at Bonanza
Chiloquin at Prospect
Camas Valley at Glendale
Class 1A District 4
Eddyville at Powers
McKenzie at Triangle Lake
Saturday, Sept. 22
Class 1A District 2
North Lake at Triad
Friday, Sept. 28
Class 5A District 2
Springfield at North Bend
Thurston at Redmond
Ashland at Eagle Point
Churchill at North Eugene
Willamette at Ridgeview
South Eugene at Crater
Class 4A District 4
Marshfield at Henley
Cottage Grove at Marist Catholic
Junction City at Elmira
Class 3A District 2
Siuslaw at Harrisburg
South Umpqua at Brookings-Harbor
La Pine at Sutherlin
Cascade Christian at Hidden Valley
Douglas at St. Mary’s
Santiam Christian at Pleasant Hill
Class 2A District 4
Bandon at Coquille
Reedsport at Toledo
Lost River at Gold Beach
Class 1A District 2
Butte Falls at Myrtle Point
Chiloquin at North Lake
Glendale at Riddle
Prospect at Bonanza
Class 1A District 4
Powers at McKenzie
Triangle Lake at Jewell
Gilchrist at Eddyville
Saturday, Sept. 29
Class 1A District 2
Days Creek at Camas Valley
Hosanna Christian at Triad
Friday, Oct. 5
Class 5A District 2
Redmond at North Bend
Willamette at Thurston
Churchill at Eagle Point
North Eugene at South Eugene
Ridgeview at Springfield
Crater at Ashland
Class 4A District 4
Marshfield at Junction City
Elmira at Cottage Grove
Marist Catholic at Mazama
Class 3A District 2
Santiam Christian at Siuslaw
Brookings-Harbor at Douglas
Pleasant Hill at La Pine
Cascade Christian at South Umpqua
Harrisburg at Sutherlin
Hidden Valley at St. Mary’s
Class 2A District 4
Coquille at Reedsport
Gold Beach at Toledo
Illinois Valley at Bandon
Class 1A District 2
Myrtle Point at Glendale
Days Creek at Riddle
North Lake at Hosanna Christian
Chiloquin at Bonanza
Class 1A District 4
Gilchrist at Powers
Jewell at Eddyville
Dayville at McKenzie
Saturday, Oct. 6
Class 1A District 2
Camas Valley at Butte Falls
Prospect at Triad
Thursday, Oct. 11
Class 2A District 4
Toledo at Bandon
Reedsport at Gold Beach
Class 1A District 4
Eddyville at Crow
Friday, Oct. 12
Class 5A District 2
North Bend at Ridgeview
Thurston at Springfield
Eagle Point at Crater
South Eugene at Churchill
North Eugene at Ashland
Redmond at Willamette
Class 4A District 4
Elmira at Marshfield
Marist Catholic at Junction City
Cottage Grove at Phoenix
Class 3A District 2
Siuslaw at Pleasant Hill
St. Mary’s at Brookings-Harbor
La Pine at Harrisburg
Hidden Valley at South Umpqua
Douglas at Cascade Christian
Sutherlin at Santiam Christian
Class 2A District 4
Coquille vs. Lakeview
Class 1A District 2
Days Creek at Myrtle Point
Hosanna Christian at Prospect Charter
Bonanza at North Lake
Triad at Chiloquin
Class 1A District 4
Powers at Triangle Lake
Jewell at Gilchrist
McKenzie at Prairie City
Saturday, Oct. 13
Class 1A District 2
Glendale at Butte Falls
Riddle at Camas Valley
Friday, Oct. 19
Class 5A District 2
Willamette at North Bend
Ridgeview at Thurston
Eagle Point at North Eugene
Crater at Churchill
Springfield at Redmond
Ashland at South Eugene
Class 4A District 4
Marshfield at Marist Catholic
Junction City at Cottage Grove
Kalmath Union at Elmira
Class 3A District 2
Siuslaw at La Pine
Brookings-Harbor at Cascade Christian
St. Mary’s at South Umpqua
Douglas at Hidden Valley
Santiam Christian at Harrisburg
Pleasant Hill at Sutherlin
Class 2A District 4
Bandon at Reedsport
Coquille at Gold Beach
Glide at Toledo
Class 1A District 2
Glendale at Days Creek
Butte Falls at Riddle
Chiloquin at Hosanna Christian
North Lake at Prospect
Triad at Bonanza
Class 1A District 4
McKenzie at Powers
Jewell at Triangle Lake
Saturday, Oct. 20
Class 1A District 2
Myrtle Point at Camas Valley
Friday, Oct. 26
Class 5A District 2
District crossover
Class 4A District 4
Play-in round
Class 3A District 2
Sutherlin at Siuslaw
Hidden Valley at Brookings-Harbor
La Pine at Santiam Christian
South Umpqua at Douglas
Cascade Christian at St. Mary’s
Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill
Class 2A District 4
Gold Beach at Bandon
Toledo at Coquille
Reedsport at Rogue River
Class 1A District 2
District crossover
Class 1A District 4
District crossover
Nov. 2-3
Class 5A First Round
Class 4A First Round
Class 3A First Round
Class 2A First Round
Class 1A First Round
Nov. 9-10
Class 5A Quarterfinals
Class 4A Quarterfinals
Class 3A Quarterfinals
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Nov. 16-17
Class 5A Semifinals
Class 4A Semifinals
Class 3A Semifinals
Class 2A Semifinals
Class 1A Semifinals
Nov. 24
Class 5A Championship
Class 4A Championship
Class 3A Championship
Class 2A Championship
Class 1A Championship