BANDON — Ten students at Ocean Crest Elementary School were excited on June 12 to have their names drawn to receive a bike if in kindergarten or a Kindle e-book reader if in grades first through fourth.
The chances in the draw were earned by reading for a required number of minutes. Some avid readers had a large number of chances.
“The Bandon Masonic Lodge is able to take advantage of a Grand Lodge of Oregon program to encourage reading, which is the key to future education,” said Bill Russell of the Bandon Masonic Lodge.
Students awarded the readers include Rylen LaPlante, Evan Parker, Conner Peters, Marshall Peters, Frida Corlett, Lilith Johnson, Moctezuma Aguas and Tizoc Aguas. Kindergartners Zayne Houglum and Chance Wilkinson each received a bike.
Anyone with questions or who would like to know more about Freemasonry can call Russell at 541-290-8595.