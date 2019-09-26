March 2, 1927 - Aug. 12, 2019
Marvin “Bill” Melvin
A graveside inurnment for Marvin “Bill” Melvin 92, of North Bend will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m. at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. Coos Bay.
Bill was born March 2, 1927 in Cortez, Colo., the son of William and Madelyn (Miller) Melvin. He died Aug. 12, 2019 in Sutherlin.
He grew up across from the country club in Everett, Wash., where he golfed and caddied as a boy. As a young man, he served in the Army Transportation Corps towards the end of WWII.
He married Donna Irene Freeby Oct. 11, 1947 in Tonasket, Wash. They raised their family in Spokane, Wash., where he worked as a dental technician. In 1972, they moved to North Bend where he worked for School District 9 until retirement, and continued to work at Community Dental Lab in North Bend until he was 81 years old. Bill was a long standing member of Coos Country Club and worshiped at the Bay Area Church of The Nazarene.
He is survived by his daughter Connie and son-in-law Sam Simon of North Bend; three grandsons Steven Mardock of Winchester Bay, William Simon of North Bend and Scott Simon of Sacramento, Calif.; great-grandchildren Drew, Rachel, Titus, Judah and Samuel Simon; and sister-in-law, Sharon Gatzke
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna in 2004 and daughter Madelynn Mardock in 1998.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest book, share photos and send condolences at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.