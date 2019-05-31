Marshfield had a pair of champion teams in the Oregon School Activities Association’s Academic All-State program.
Marshfield’s titles were in girls track and field, where the Pirates had a combined grade-point average of 3.90, and in boys tennis, with a 3.73 GPA. Both of those teams also earned trophies at the state championships, third for track and field and fourth for tennis, where twins Max and Josh Nicolaus repeated as doubles state champions.
Marshfield’s list of top-10 teams also included baseball, which was tied for third (3.54); softball, also tied for third (3.64); boys track and field, which was fourth (3.56); the choir, which was sixth (3.27); and the band, which finished seventh (3.51).
North Bend’s boys state champion track and field team was second in the classroom (3.60) for Class 5A. The band, which finished fifth at the band championships, was seventh (3.50) and the girls tennis team, which was third at state, tied for ninth (3.53). The choir also was ninth (3.28).
Bandon’s band, which finished third at state, also was third for academics (3.45) while the boys golf team was sixth (3.49). That same squad finished second in the Class 3A-2A-1A state tournament. Bandon’s speech team was the tops below Class 4A at 3.58, but since all classifications are counted as one group in that activity, the Tigers were not recognized as a top-10 team. Similarly, Marshfield’s speech team was tops for Class 4A (3.55).
Siuslaw’s girls track and field team was third for Class 4A (3.66) while the boys track and field team was tied for eighth (3.27).
Brookings-Harbor’s baseball team was ninth in Class 3A (3.26)
Other teams with 3.0 or higher GPAs, listed by school, included:
Bandon: Boys track and field (3.23), girls track and field (3.39), girls golf (3.46), speech (3.58).
Coquille: Softball (3.07), girls track and field (3.47), boys golf (3.12).
Marshfield: girls tennis (3.69), girls golf (3.52), speech (3.55).
North Bend: Baseball (3.33), softball (3.37), girls track and field (3.62), boys tennis (3.33), girls tennis (3.51), boys golf (3.40), speech (3.51).
Reedsport: Baseball (3.03), softball (3.08), girls track and field (3.52), girls golf (3.06).
Siuslaw: Baseball (3.10), softball (3.32).