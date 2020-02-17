All of us grew up on the South Coast and graduated from Marshfield High School. Our state senator, Arnie Roblan, was a beloved principal for many years at MHS and we need him to look out for MHS families like ours one last time before he retires from the state senate this year.
We need Arnie to vote no on cap and trade.
We all work in different industries like trucking, logging, health care and restaurant service. We know that cap and trade is built to increase prices for things we must use every day for work and life like gasoline, natural gas and propane. And the program is built to increase those prices over time making things more and more expensive. Our families will pay more, but not get anything in return.
We don’t want our kids and grandkids to move away in order to find a good job so they can buy a house and raise kids of their own. Urban politicians have forgotten about the coast and only pass laws that make the rest of us pay for Portland’s problems.
We all think something needs to happen to help climate change, but it needs to be a global plan not just Oregon, not just California, not just Washington. The supporters of cap and trade even testified that it won’t do a thing to solve global warming. The politicians just want more of our money and are telling people that this new tax will somehow save the polar bears.
Cap and trade is a fake environmental fix. It’s just another slush fund so special interests in Portland can go on a green shopping spree for Tesla charging stations and bike lanes.
And if cap and trade passes, whether it’s today or in the next five years, the homeless problem will only increase as breadwinners are forced to take lower-paying jobs or go without jobs at all. Just let this bill pass and watch what happens. Arnie Roblan needs to be brave for our MHS families and vote no. He shouldn’t forget where he came from.
Respectfully,
Teri Grier, Jennifer Barbie, Sue Anderson Wirth '67, Bart Wirth '67, Tammy Clements, John Clements, Dallas Petenbrink '93, Beck Petenbrink, Darin Loper, Franklin Curley, Joy Jeffs '74, Darly Drod, Greg Harvey '88, Madge Osborne, Dave Osborne, Crystal Streets '00, Fran Holland '58, Kori Mayer, Patty Cook '80, Debra Miranda, Sarah Kachel '01, Colleen Harlow '92, Andrew Mcclary '88, Janice Batdorff-McClary '90, Samme Adams-DeChambeau '73, Eric Clovin '99, Paul Wilson, Charlene Wilson, Robert Eck '78, Dean Little '78, Sam Stevens '78, Alan McGrath '68, Doug Hille '75, John Freerksen '76