COOS BAY — Whether it’s a matchup zone, an athletic press, harrying zone defense or just some timely charges, Marshfield’s defense has been the spine holding together the book that is the boys basketball team.
It’s fitting, then, that it was a couple timely charges taken by Jordy Miles that helped lift the No. 5 Pirates past No. 12 Gladstone 42-35 Friday night at the Pirate Palace and into the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament .
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Miles said. “It’s one of our major keys in practice and it pays off in games.”
Marshfield’s offense has been start-and-stop all year, inconsistently darting through games and the season as a whole.
Friday was a similar story. After not playing for a week and a half, both Marshfield and Gladstone struggled offensively. Add in that the Gladiators were without their point guard, it’s not difficult to understand why the first quarter was a struggle offensively.
“We just couldn't ever get into a rhythm offensively,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “I think it was a product of, you know, Cory (Stover)’s missed the last couple days with the stomach flu. He struggled. We couldn’t get him the ball. Just out of sorts.”
The first points of the game didn’t come until the 3:54 mark, when freshman guard Mason Ainsworth got fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and he made two of three.
The first field goal didn’t come until the 1:27 mark when Grant Woolsey hit a 3-pointer to give Marshfield a 5-2 lead.
It sparked a 12-3 run that extended past the first quarter and gave Marshfield a 14-5 lead halfway through the second period.
But Gladstone responded, using an 8-0 run of its own to cut the Marshfield lead to one.
That was sort of how the middle of the game went. Someone built a lead, and someone else closed the gap. Gladstone rallied to lead 25-20, then Marshfield closed to trail 25-24 at halftime. Marshfield built a 29-27 lead, then Gladstone shouted back for a 35-29 lead in the fourth quarter after Jeremy DeVoe and Thomas Tacha hit 3-pointers with DeVoe adding a two-pointer for good measure.
Then things got, well, interesting.
Stover, who had just five points (all after halftime), scored inside, followed by an athletic dribble drive from Grant Webster, which was followed by an acrobatic layup from Jordy Miles to tie it at 35 with 2:55 left.
Then things got, well, even more interesting.
Miles took the first of his two charges when athletic Gladstone wing Jude Ashpole drove in and tried a scoop shot, but the senior point guard was set in his path and tagged Ashpole with his fourth foul with 56.4 seconds to play.
“It’s the confidence we put into each other on the court,” Woolsey said. “We know every second on the floor we got each other’s backs and whatnot.”
Then Webster made a free throw with 45.6 to play, giving Marshfield a one-point lead it was clinging to desperately.
After a Gladstone timeout with 37.4 left, Miles took another charge at the top of the key, switching possession back to the Pirates with the narrow lead.
Gladstone didn’t like the call and got two technicals awarded — one for a player on the floor and one for the bench — and Woolsey went to the line to ice it. The senior guard made two of four, then Marshfield made four more free throws down the stretch as Gladstone tried to extend the game.
The result: a game-closing 13-0 run that sent Marshfield to state keyed by defense.
“Coaches told us at this point in the season it’s about survive and advance,” Woolsey said after scoring a co-team high 10 points (Ainsworth also had 10). “That’s all you gotta do: survive and advance. Maybe you don’t play your best, but you get a W, that’s all you gotta do.”
Marshfield will take on No. 4 Woodburn on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Pacific University in Forrest Grove. The Pirates beat the Bulldogs during a regular-season matchup at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Top-ranked Banks plays Marist Catholic in the other game on Marshfield's half of the bracket. The Spartans won at Baker on Friday and Banks beat Newport.
On the other side, Stayton and Henley face each other after the Eagles beat McLoughlin and the Hornets topped Philomath. North Marion beat Valley Catholic and awaits the winner of Saturday's Seaside-Sisters game that will determine the final spot.