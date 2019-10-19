Marjorie Lee “Marge” (Mattocks) Hynes
May 14, 1936 – October 13, 2019
Marjorie Lee “Marge” (Mattocks) Hynes, age 83, passed away Oct. 13, 2019, at her summer home in Lakeside, Oregon, after a brief, but valiant, struggle against cancer. Marge was born and raised in Long Beach, California, attended Long Beach City College and graduated from the University of Redlands in 1958.
Marge first was a sixth-grade teacher, then spent a year at the Long Beach School District’s Outdoor Education School, before taking time off from her career to raise four children. She resumed her career and spent 22 years at the Orange County School District’s Outdoor Science School in the San Bernadino Mountains of Calif.
Before and after retirement, Marge spent many years at Yellowstone National Park, preparing over 500 trail signs, working at the bookstore and at the West Yellowstone Visitors’ Center.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Leon & Jeanne Mattocks; and is survived by her four children, Dan Hynes of Ventura, Calif, Jim Hynes of Redlands, Calif, Jeanne Baty of Sunrise, FL, and Bob Hynes of Vancouver, WA; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; brother Darel Gene Mattocks of Lincoln, Calif; and Harriette Roberts, Marge’s friend, roommate and traveling companion for 40 years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.