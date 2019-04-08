GLIDE - On Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 4:10 pm, Douglas County 9-1-1 received a report that a 9 year-old child observed a man in the North Umpqua River clinging to a log and yelling for help near Colliding Rivers viewpoint. The man was described as wearing a bright orange shirt.
The Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Division responded along with resources from Search and Rescue, Douglas County Fire District #2 and Glide Fire Department. A search of the area was unsuccessful in locating the reported victim. Due to hazardous water flows, search efforts from boat had to be suspended for safety concerns.
At this time, the Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public. Anyone who observed the incident who has not yet spoken to deputies is asked to call 541-440-4471. There have been no missing person reports from the area.