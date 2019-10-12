Lyle Wilson

Lyle Wilson

October 30, 1952 - October 6, 2019

Lyle peacefully went to be with the Lord as he slept on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

There will a gathering for family and friends of Lyle on Oct. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Dora Cemetery, Myrtle Point.

Lyle worked hard for 51 years, as a cranberry farmer for the last 22. He could build and fix anything as well as break any bolt no matter how big — he was as strong as an ox! He was always there for his family and friends. His favorite thing was to watch his grandchildren play sports and giving the referees a hard time. He loved animals and especially his work buddies Jinger Rogers and Fred Astaire.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Shelley of 47 years; his children, Jeff and Mindi Wilson of Coquille, Jenny and Shawn Sinclair of Coquille and Jessica and Jeremy Alexander of Brookings; his grandchildren, Darian and Drew Wilson, Tyler Sinclair, Wilson Hodge, Kenedy Sinclair and Sidney Alexander; sister, Sharon and husband Bob Smith of Roseburg; brother, Jerry Wilson of Myrtle Point; cousin, Dale Wilson of Roseburg; and uncle, Earl and Mary Lee Wilson of Scio.

He was preceded in death by his son, Justin Lyle Wilson in 1972; and his parents Sidney and Beatrice Bolling of Myrtle Point and Burton and Colleen Wilson of Myrtle Point.

His smile will be missed by so many.

