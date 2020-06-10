Online with the Liberty is coming up this Friday, June 12, from 7-8 p.m.
Through the generous support of our sponsors, order the $35 3-course pre-theater dinner menu with $10 off the first 100 orders for June 12th, and enjoy an evening of virtual entertainment at 7 pm hosted by Hannah Kahler and Nathan Kahler with The Liberty Theatre - Home of Little Theatre on the Bay.
Pre-order by calling 541-808-9300 or email us at info@restauranto.us
Choose from each course menu:
LET'S GET STARTED
French onion soup
or
Prawn tempura with chili & tamarind sauce
or
Cajun chicken New York Caesar salad
MAIN ATTRACTION:
Pappardelle pasta with gorgonzola cheese & zucchini
or
Salmon with spring onion, soy sauce, ginger, bok choy
or
Crispy pork belly, leek & pea mashed potatoes, 5-spice jus
SWEET ENDING:
Trio of Tiramisu
or
Duo of chocolate mousse
or
Strawberry cheesecake
No additional discount applicable. Valid only on June 12, 2020, Friday before 7 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In