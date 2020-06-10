Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Online with the Liberty is coming up this Friday, June 12, from 7-8 p.m.

Through the generous support of our sponsors, order the $35 3-course pre-theater dinner menu with $10 off the first 100 orders for June 12th, and enjoy an evening of virtual entertainment at 7 pm hosted by Hannah Kahler and Nathan Kahler with The Liberty Theatre - Home of Little Theatre on the Bay.

Pre-order by calling 541-808-9300 or email us at info@restauranto.us

Choose from each course menu:

LET'S GET STARTED

French onion soup

or

Prawn tempura with chili & tamarind sauce

or

Cajun chicken New York Caesar salad

MAIN ATTRACTION:

Pappardelle pasta with gorgonzola cheese & zucchini

or

Salmon with spring onion, soy sauce, ginger, bok choy

or

Crispy pork belly, leek & pea mashed potatoes, 5-spice jus

SWEET ENDING:

Trio of Tiramisu

or

Duo of chocolate mousse

or

Strawberry cheesecake

No additional discount applicable. Valid only on June 12, 2020, Friday before 7 pm.

