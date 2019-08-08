April 4, 1940 – July 20, 2019
Louise passed away, surrounded by her loving family on July 20, 2019 in Eugene.
She was born in Grants Pass, to Phil and Gloria (Reiber) Morgan, the oldest of four children. She was particularly close to her brother Charles, and remained so until her death.
A Marshfield graduate, Louise spent her younger years at St. Monica’s school and babysitting her beloved brother while her mother was working two jobs to make the rent. When her mother re- married, Louise acquired a stepbrother, and later a half-brother, in addition to the return of her brother Phil to the family home, she babysat all four of her siblings happily.
A woman of many talents, Louise worked for the telephone company, bar-tended at Bellebees and The Humboldt Club and drove the school bus for the disabled children at her alma mater. Louise enjoyed reading, her pets and jazz music. She volunteered at the jazz festival for several years.
Louise is survived by her mother, Gloria Reiber; son, Ron Steele; grandchildren Jason Steele, Josh Steele, Kristle Steele-Coleman, Brandon Steele, Danny Steele; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Steele; sons, Michael and Jeffrey Steele; and her brother Phil Morgan.
At her request, no services will be held.
