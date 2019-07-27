Nov. 19, 1925 – July 16, 2019
A celebration of life service for Lorraine Mae Johnson, 93, of Coos Bay will be held at 1p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay, under the guidance of pastor Jon Strasman.
Lorraine was born Nov. 19, 1925 in Park Falls, Wisc., the daughter of Oscar A. and Fanny Maria (Kangas) Gustafson. She passed away peacefully July 16, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Lorraine married Harland Charles Johnson June 29, 1947 in Park Falls, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school in Park Falls, she obtained her nursing diploma as a member of the Cadet Corp from the Abbot Hospital in Minneapolis in 1947. In 1950 she and Harland moved west and settled on the Oregon Coast where she worked as a registered nurse at McAuley Hospital and St. Catherine’s Nursing Home.
Lorraine was a founding member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, and over the years served on numerous guilds and Bible study groups. She especially loved knitting prayer shawls with her fellow church members. She was known as a talented and loving nurse who brought calmness to those around her. As a dedicated wife and mother she brought those same traits to her family, who will miss her very much.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Tom Foster of Coos Bay; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Alanna Johnson of North Bend; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Michelle Johnson of West Linn; grandchildren, Shawn, Shelley, Darci, Tyler, Ayla, Alyse, Mathew, Sarah and Samuel and great-grandchildren, Emily, Molly, Nicholas, Eilam and Isaac.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harland; her son, Christian Charles Johnson and her siblings, Oscar, Ernie, Arnold, Lillian, Lila and Barbara Jean.
The family would like to pay special thanks to the owners and staff of Almost Home adult foster care in Coos Bay who have provided such a caring environment over the past several years and to South Coast Hospice.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
