COOS BAY — Third graders across Coos County were given the opportunity to take a simulated journey through the human body to learn how different organs work last week, at the Boys and Girls Club "Body Walk" Health and Safety Fair in Coos Bay.
Students from the Bandon High School health education class taught by Lori Groves and Marshfield High School advanced biology classes guided the over 600 elementary school students through a labyrinth-like blanket fort with various stations that offered information about different parts of the body.
This maze models itself after the nationwide program called Body Walk and was developed nearly 20 years ago. Locally, the Body Walk is sponsored by Bay Area Hospital Food Service.
“We provided very basic scripts for the high school students, and then their responsibility is to add to the script," said Marty Biersener with the Boys and Girls Club. "They make interactive props to help educate the third graders and to keep them entertained."
"The Body Walk is an important learning tool, both for the high school students doing the presenting, and for the third-graders who come through it," said Groves.
The young students learn about things like nutrition, digestion and exercise in the different stations spread out across the room.
“The kids have to use their imagination, it’s pretty low tech, but it’s all about taking a journey through the body and seeing how it works. Learning how food, nutrition and exercise are important to your health. Hopefully they’ll take a little bit of what they’ve learned and start applying it to their life at home,” Biersener said.
According to Biersener, this is the either the 13th or 14th year that the Boys and Girls Club has held a Health and Safety Fair Body Walk for students.
Students also met with an EMT from Bay Cities Ambulance who walked the students through some of the equipment that is kept on an ambulance, so if the kids ever find themselves in an emergency situation they won’t be afraid of the lifesaving equipment that emergency responders carry with them.
The final part of the Health and Safety fair is the presentation given by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, which teaches the students things they can do to help if someone’s drowning. That includes the Reach, Row, Throw, Go method. The process is intended to help save someone from drowning in the safest way possible, with the last resort being going into the water after them and potentially putting yourself in danger. Kids also learned about the danger of sneaker waves from the Coast Guard Auxiliary.