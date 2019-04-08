CORVALLIS – Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter term 2019 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,371 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 4,728 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Reedsport
Straight-A Average: Wyatt P. Dunlap, Senior, Forest Engineering.
Camas Valley
3.5 or Better: Ryan Dancer, Senior, Forestry; Malachi K. Kuhse, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.
Drain
3.5 or Better: Tanner J. Aldous, Senior, Chemistry; Donald A. Ruud, Senior, Management.
Glide
3.5 or Better: Josiah J. Brown, Post Baccalaureate, Kinesiology; Joseph A. Mooney, Senior, Zoology.
Idleyld Park
3.5 or Better: Rebekah L. Huckaby, Senior, Biology.
Myrtle Creek
Straight-A Average: Hannah J. Sheely, Senior, BioHealth Sciences.
3.5 or Better: Jakob A. Bergmann, Junior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Aurora E. Petterson, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science.
Oakland
Straight-A Average: Nicole Leatherwood, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science.
3.5 or Better: Kylee M. Bean, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Hunter G. Hartman, Junior, Kinesiology; Rogue D. Hartman, Senior, Biology; Ethan J. Martin, Sophomore, Psychology.
Riddle
Straight-A Average: Carli Schofield, Senior, Liberal Studies.
Roseburg
Straight-A Average: Kevin B. Coalwell, Sophomore, Digital Communication Arts; Corey J. Groshong, Senior, Civil Engineering; Alison T. Luce, Senior, Natural Resources; Alexandra F. Luther, Senior, English; Josephine V. Marchi, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies.
Blake J. Norton, Senior, History; Kirstin R. Yeomans, Senior, Public Health.
3.5 or Better: Westanna L. Adams, Senior, Animal Sciences; Stefan R. Ball, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Hunter K. Bancroft, Senior, Civil Engineering; Sarah N. Blum, Junior, Liberal Studies; Kathryn A. Brint, Senior, Graphic Design.
Andrea C. Chiou, Senior, Psychology; Wade N. Christensen, Senior, Forestry; Tyler R. Cole, Junior, Computer Science; Tom C. DeBell, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Wyatt A. Deck, Junior, Computer Science.
Christina A. Duncan, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Maria L. Duval, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Ethan H. Frye, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Emma K. Gottfried, Senior, Kinesiology; Emma M. Jaworski, Junior, Natural Resources.
Nadia J. King, Senior, Biology; Briana M. Lewis, Senior, Sociology; Nathan E. Lipshutz, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Emily A. Lozano, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Laura V. Marchi, Senior, Industrial Engineering.
Tanner M. Mccue, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering; Edgar L. Perez, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Maria E. Robelo, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Hannah R. Royal, Senior, Biology; Sarah E. Royce, Senior, Civil Engineering.
Isaac A. Salchenberg, Freshman, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Karly K. Snider, Senior, Speech Communication; Kristin A. Spielman, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Tleah G. Whitney, Senior, Political Science.
Sutherlin
Straight-A Average: Chad J. Bebeau, Senior, Forestry; Tessa L. Franklin, Senior, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; Cassidy M. Leatherwood, Sophomore, Environmental Econ and Policy.
3.5 or Better: Connor L. Gowey, Senior, Forestry; James L. Gugel, Senior, Bioengineering; Stuart M. Hainey, Senior, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; Ethan Harris, Junior, Forestry; Joseph C. Matteo, Junior, Natural Resources.
Greggory L. Mock, Senior, Natural Resources; Christopher A. Traill, Senior, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; Lydia R. Vincent, Senior, Mathematics.
Tenmile
3.5 or Better: Olin R. Mincher, Senior, Forest Engineering; Alicia P. Morales, Senior, English.
Umpqua
3.5 or Better: Trevor Armstrong, Senior, Forestry; Emma R. Gibbs, Senior, Kinesiology.
Winchester
Straight-A Average: Cameron J. Friel, Senior, Computer Science; Kily C. Gilbert, Senior, Kinesiology.
3.5 or Better: Mahtab S. Brar, Senior, Biology; Jenna L. Smith, Sophomore, Psychology.
Winston
3.5 or Better: Quinn A. Miller, Senior, Sociology.
Yoncalla
3.5 or Better: Spencer D. Falk, Sophomore, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Tyler S. Gustafson, Senior, Agricultural Business Manageme.
COOS
Bandon
Straight-A Average: Erin P. Wheeler, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science.
3.5 or Better: Hope C. Richert, Senior, Kinesiology.
Broadbent
3.5 or Better: John H. Isenhart, Freshman, Agricultural Business Manageme.
Coos Bay
Straight-A Average: Kaylee M. Krajcir, Senior, Nutrition.
3.5 or Better: McKenzie N. Allison, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Justin M. Banks, Freshman, Business Administration; Hayley N. Engel, Senior, Political Science; Austin L. Goergen, Sophomore, Pre-Elect & Computer Engineer; Joshua C. Kimble, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science.
Cole M. Smith, Junior, Forestry; Vincenzo J. Tine, Senior, Kinesiology.
Coquille
3.5 or Better: Cassidy J. Hall, Senior, Public Health; Alexander W. Meichsner, Senior, Forest Engineering; Timothy L. Smith, Senior, Biology; Cooper L. Stateler, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo.
Myrtle Point
Straight-A Average: Rebecca D. Beam, Sophomore, Animal Sciences; Makenzie M. Larsen, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science.
North Bend
Straight-A Average: Hannah J. Shupe, Junior, Pre-Bioengineering; Amy E. Wilkins, Senior, Natural Resources.
3.5 or Better: Bailey E. Bennett, Sophomore, Biology; Alexander J. Cheslock, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Cody A. Easton, Junior, Forestry; Jordan M. Escoto, Senior, Political Science; Charity L. Grover, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science.
Ashley M. LaBarre, Senior, Biology; Graham A. Lyons, Sophomore, Pre-Forestry; Sarah E. Mathias, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Lucas K. Parvin, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Daniel A. Prater, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences.
Benjamin P. Reinhardt, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering; Ashley D. Rodriguez, Junior, Environmental Sciences; Danielle R. Timm, Senior, Biology; Baylor J. Turnbow, Senior, Music.