CORVALLIS, Ore. – Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter term have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,910 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
COOS
Bandon
Straight-A Average: Joshua C. Freitag, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Helen K. Wayne, Junior, Animal Sciences.
3.5 or Better: Mitchell D. Brown, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Shelby C. Tobiska, Senior, Accountancy; Eleanor R. Winston, Senior, English.
Broadbent
3.5 or Better: John H. Isenhart, Sophomore, Agricultural Business Manageme.
Coos Bay
Straight-A Average: McKenzie N. Allison, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Phillip A. Hernandez, Senior, Pre-Bioengineering; Kaylee M. Krajcir, Senior, Nutrition; Anna K. Waldmann, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Isabella R. Webster, Junior, Biology.
Tanner B. Wilson, Junior, Horticulture.
3.5 or Better: Madelyn R. Arzie, Junior, Political Science; Gannon L. Holland, Junior, General Engineering; Clayton S. Kreuscher, Junior, Political Science; Bailee R. McMahon, Junior, Earth Sciences; John C. Morgan, Senior, BioHealth Sciences.
Andrew K. Prince, Junior, Pre-Nuclear Engineering; William S. Roderick, Senior, Civil Engineering; Cole M. Smith, Senior, Forestry; Ethan L. Smith, Senior, Sociology; Casey J. Spencer, Junior, Chemical Engineering.
Brett D. Wyatt, Senior, Biology.
Coquille
Straight-A Average: Kayleana G. Green, Freshman, Biochemistry and Biophysics.
3.5 or Better: Zachary S. Amavisca, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Makel G. Faith, Junior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Xiyao He, Junior, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Timothy L. Smith, Senior, Biology.
Lakeside
3.5 or Better: Angelee O. Calder, Senior, Agricultural Sciences.
Myrtle Point
Straight-A Average: Makenzie M. Larsen, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science.
3.5 or Better: Kyle A. Yost, Senior, Kinesiology.
North Bend
Straight-A Average: Bailey E. Bennett, Junior, Biology; Mark D. Deane, Senior, Computer Science; Mathew R. Frischman, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Kaleb L. Messner, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Lucas K. Parvin, Junior, Biology.
3.5 or Better: Alexander J. Cheslock, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Emma R. Coughlin, Sophomore, Animal Sciences; Jayce B. Craig, Junior, Kinesiology; Lane T. Davison, Junior, Natural Resources; Cody A. Easton, Senior, Forestry.
Virginia J. Gonzales, Junior, Design & Innovation Management; Jessie L. Jacquot, Sophomore, English; Grace O. Mahr, Junior, English; Daniel A. Prater, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Tyler L. Quillin, Freshman, Nutrition.
Benjamin P. Reinhardt, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering; Hannah J. Shupe, Senior, Bioengineering; Ryan A. Stallings, Freshman, General Engineering.
Powers
3.5 or Better: Kathrynn A. Pedrick, Junior, Kinesiology.
CURRY
Brookings
Straight-A Average: Ashley N. Shew, Senior, Nutrition.
3.5 or Better: Clarice A. Baumbach, Senior, Animal Sciences; Samuel H. Broberg, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Zachary E. Carlson, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Sven K. Rodne, Junior, Natural Resources.
Port Orford
3.5 or Better: Kaden D. Ashdown, Junior, Natural Resources.
