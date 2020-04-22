Almost 2,500 students earn a place on the winter term dean's list
Pep rally for incoming students
April 16, 2020 - 12:51pm
Twitter logo TwitterFacebook logo Facebook
Each term, the University of Oregon names its top students to the dean’s list in recognition of their academic achievements, and 2,480 UO students qualified for the honor for winter term.
A searchable spreadsheet listing all the students on the dean’s list can be found online. The information is organized by state, city and student names. Note: Some students opted not to share their information.
The dean’s list is compiled for fall, winter and spring terms. To qualify, a student must be an admitted undergraduate and complete at least 15 credits for the term with a grade point average of at least 3.75, and at least 12 of the credits must be taken for letter grades.
Total undergraduate enrollment for the term was 17,868.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In