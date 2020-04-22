Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Almost 2,500 students earn a place on the winter term dean's list

Pep rally for incoming students

April 16, 2020 - 12:51pm

Twitter logo TwitterFacebook logo Facebook

Each term, the University of Oregon names its top students to the dean’s list in recognition of their academic achievements, and 2,480 UO students qualified for the honor for winter term.

A searchable spreadsheet listing all the students on the dean’s list can be found online. The information is organized by state, city and student names. Note: Some students opted not to share their information.

The dean’s list is compiled for fall, winter and spring terms. To qualify, a student must be an admitted undergraduate and complete at least 15 credits for the term with a grade point average of at least 3.75, and at least 12 of the credits must be taken for letter grades.

Total undergraduate enrollment for the term was 17,868.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments