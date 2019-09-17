Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Bandon, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Riddle at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.; Powers at Glendale, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Douglas at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Umpqua Valley Christian, 4 p.m.; Gold Beach at Glide, 4 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Bandon, Coquille, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, Pacific, Powers, Reedsport and North Bend at Tugman Invitational, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
High School Boys Soccer — Marshfield at Cascade Christian, 3:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Marshfield at South Umpqua, 4 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer — SWOCC at Lane, 1:30 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer — SWOCC at Lane, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Ashland, 5:45 p.m. Sky-Em League; Marshfield at Junction City, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Cottage Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Elmira at Marist catholic, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Glendale, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Sutherlin, 4 p.m.; Gold Beach at Umpqua Valley Christian, 4 p.m.; Glide at Brookings-Harbor, 3:30 p.m.; South Umpqua at Douglas, 4 p.m.