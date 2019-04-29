Today
High School Boys Golf — North Bend at Midwestern League district tournament, Tokatee.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Midwestern League district tournament, Tokatee; Marshfield at Salmon Run, Brookings.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Siletz Valley at Myrtle Point (2), 2 p.m.
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Siletz Valley at Myrtle Point (2), 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 5 p.m.; Siuslaw at Junction City, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Coquille, 4:30 p.m., Waldport at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Willamette, 5 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 5 p.m.; Siuslaw at Junction City, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Coquille, 4:30 p.m., Waldport at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Willamette, 5 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Sky-Em League at Marshfield, 4 p.m.; Coquille, Brookings-Harbor, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, Pacific at Bandon Small Schools Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — North Bend at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 1
High School Track & Field — North Bend at Springfield, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at Emerald Valley.