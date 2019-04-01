Today
High School Baseball — Illinois Valley at Coquille, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 2
High School Track & Field — Coos County Meet, 4:30 p.m., Marshfield High School.
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Waldport, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Springfield at North Bend, 5 p.m.; Douglas at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m.
High School Softball — Midwestern League, North Bend at Springfield (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Waldport, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield at Hidden Valley, 3 p.m.; Douglas at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Willamette at North Bend, 2 p.m.; Willamette at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 3
High School Baseball — St. Paul at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.