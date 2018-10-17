Today
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Willamette, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Willamette, 5 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Bandon, North Bend at Country Fair Classic, Elmira, 3 p.m.; Coquille, Reedsport and Gold Beach at Umpqua Last Chance Meet, Roseburg, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Clark, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 18
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Crater, 6:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Bandon at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Brookings-Harbor at Douglas, 5 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille at Gold Beach, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Sutherlin at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at South Umpqua, 4 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Myrtle Point, Reedsport, Pacific, Gold Beach, Waldport and Siuslaw at Run for the Brownies, Florence, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 19
High School Football — Class 5A District 2: Willamette at North Bend, 7 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist, 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Coquille at Gold Beach, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 4: McKenzie at Powers, 3 p.m. Class 3A District 2: Siuslaw at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Cascade Christian, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball — Mount Hood at SWOCC, 6:30 p.m.