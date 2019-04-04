Today
High School Softball — Bandon at Douglas JV, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Baseball — Illinois Valley at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Churchill at Marshfield, 4 p.m.; Churchill at North Bend, 2 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — North Bend at Churchill, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at Old Macdonald match play.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Eagle Point.
Friday, April 5
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Reedsport, Myrtle Point, Pacific at Coquille Twilight, 4 p.m.; North Bend at Titan Track Classic, Salem, 2:30 p.m.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Mount Hood (2), 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 6
High School Baseball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point (2), 1 p.m. Nonleague: La Pine at Marshfield (2), noon.
High School Softball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point (2), 1 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield at La Pine, noon.
High School Girls Tennis — Thurston at North Bend, noon; Thurston at Marshfield, 2 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Thurston at North Bend, 2 p.m.; Thurston at Marshfield, noon.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Marist Track Classic, Eugene; Bandon at Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational, Roseburg; Gold Beach at Brookings-Harbor Rotary Invitational.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Mount Hood (2), 1 p.m.
College Softball — Lower Columbia at SWOCC (2), 4 p.m.