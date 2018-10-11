Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Elmira at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Glendale at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 4 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Sutherlin, 4 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at South Umpqua, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Brookings-Harbor, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 12
High School Football — Midwestern League: North Bend at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m. Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 2: Days Creek at North Bend, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 4: Powers at Triangle Lake, 7 p.m. Class 3A District 2: St. Mary’s at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille vs. Lakeview at Hidden Valley High School, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 13
High School Volleyball — Coquille, Reedsport and Marshfield at Marshfield Invitational, 8 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer — North Bend at Springfield, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — North Bend at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Men’s College Soccer — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 2:30 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Pacific and vs. Portland State Volleyball Club at Forest Grove.