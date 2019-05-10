Today

High School Baseball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.

High School Softball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.

High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Sky-Em League Championships, 11 a.m., Marist Catholic High School; Bandon, Coquille, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach at Class 2A District 4 meet, Grants Pass, 10 a.m.; Reedsport at Class 2A District 3 meet, Toledo, 10 a.m.; Powers and Pacific at Class 1A District 2 meet, Blue River, 10 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis — Midwestern League District Meet at William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center, all day; Marshfield at district tournament, Meford, all day. .

High School Boys Tennis — Midwestern League District Meet at Eugene.

College Baseball — SWOCC at Lane (2), 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

No local events scheduled. 

Monday, May 13

High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m.; Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m.; Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf — Bandon at Class 3A-2A-1A State Tournament, Emerald Valley, Creswell.

High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament, Quail Valley, Banks.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0