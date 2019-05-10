Today
High School Baseball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.
High School Softball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Sky-Em League Championships, 11 a.m., Marist Catholic High School; Bandon, Coquille, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach at Class 2A District 4 meet, Grants Pass, 10 a.m.; Reedsport at Class 2A District 3 meet, Toledo, 10 a.m.; Powers and Pacific at Class 1A District 2 meet, Blue River, 10 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis — Midwestern League District Meet at William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center, all day; Marshfield at district tournament, Meford, all day. .
High School Boys Tennis — Midwestern League District Meet at Eugene.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Lane (2), 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 12
No local events scheduled.
Monday, May 13
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m.; Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m.; Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — Bandon at Class 3A-2A-1A State Tournament, Emerald Valley, Creswell.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament, Quail Valley, Banks.