Today

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Willamette, 5:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Waldport at Bandon, 7 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Camas Valley, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield at Newport, 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Willamette, 6:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Toledo at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Waldport at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.; Nonleague: Marshfield at Newport, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

High School Wrestling — Marshfield at North Bend, 6 p.m.

