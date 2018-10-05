Today

High School Volleyball — Myrtle Point at Western Christian tournament.

High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend, 1 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend, 3 p.m.

High School Cross Country — Marshfield at Harrier Classic, 9:30 a.m. Siuslaw and Bandon at Paul Mariman Invitational, Philomath, 1 p.m. North Bend, Coquille at Southern Oregon Invitational.

College Volleyball — Linn-Benton at SWOCC, 1 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer — Rogue at SWOCC, noon.

College Men’s Soccer — SWOCC at Lane, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Oct. 8

High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Myrtle Point, 6 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer — Brookings-Harbor at Douglas, 5 p.m.

