Today
High School Volleyball — Myrtle Point at Western Christian tournament.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend, 3 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Marshfield at Harrier Classic, 9:30 a.m. Siuslaw and Bandon at Paul Mariman Invitational, Philomath, 1 p.m. North Bend, Coquille at Southern Oregon Invitational.
College Volleyball — Linn-Benton at SWOCC, 1 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer — Rogue at SWOCC, noon.
College Men’s Soccer — SWOCC at Lane, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 7
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Oct. 8
High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Myrtle Point, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Brookings-Harbor at Douglas, 5 p.m.