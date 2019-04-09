Today
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Eugene at North Bend, canceled.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Eugene at North Bend, canceled.
High School Girls Tennis — North Eugene at North Bend, 2 p.m.; North Eugene at Marshfiled, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — North Bend at North Eugene, 4 p.m.
High School Track & Field — North Bend vs. Hesper, 4 p.m.; Marshfield, Pacific at Siuslaw, 3:30 p.m.
College Softball — Clackamas at SWOCC (2), noon.
Wednesday, April 10
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Coquille and Sutherlin at Brookings-Harbor, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 11
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Springfield at North Bend, 2 p.m.; Springfield at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — North Bend at Springfield, 4 p.m.