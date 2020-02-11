Today

High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League: Siuslaw at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m.; Junction City at Marist Catholic, 5:45 p.m.; Elmira at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Bandon, 6 p.m.; Coquille at Gold Beach, 6 p.m.; Reedsport at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Siuslaw at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Junction City at Marist Catholic, 7:15 p.m.; Elmira at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Bandon, 7:30 p.m.; Coquille at Gold Beach, 7:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Waldport, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

High School Wrestling — Springfield at North Bend, 6 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball — Lane at SWOCC, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — Lane at SWOCC, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

No local events scheduled.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0