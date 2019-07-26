Today
American Legion Baseball — Class A State Tournament at Roseburg: North Coos vs. Central Point, 4 p.m.
Babe Ruth Baseball — South Coast TBA at 14-year-old prep Pacific Northwest Regionals, West Linn; South Coast TBA at 13-year-old prep Pacific Northwest Regionals, Miles City, Montana.
Sunday, July 28
American Legion Baseball — Class A State Tournament at Roseburg, North Coos TBA.
Babe Ruth Baseball — South Coast at 13-year-old prep Pacific Northwest Regionals, Miles City, Montana.
Monday, July 29
American Legion Baseball — Class A State Tournament at Roseburg, North Coos TBA.