Today
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Reedsport at Glide, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Gold Beach, Myrtle Point at Coastal Classic, Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — North Bend at Willamette, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — Willamette at Marshfield, 2 p.m.; Willamette at North Bend, 4 p.m.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Clackamas (2), 1 p.m.
Friday, April 19
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Bandon, Brookings-Harbor, Marshfield, Powers, Pacific and North Bend at Bulldog Triplex, North Bend, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 20
High School Baseball — Bandon at North Douglas (2), noon.
High School Softball — Coquille at Reedsport, TBA.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Summit Invitational.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Clackamas (2), noon