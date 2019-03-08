Today

College Swimming — SWOCC at NJCAA Championships, Buffalo, N.Y.

College Baseball — Yakima Valley at SWOCC (2), 11 a.m.

College Softball — SWOCC vs. Walla Walla (2), 11 a.m., Tigard

Sunday, March 10

High School Boys Basketball — Big Mike All-Star Game, 6 p.m., SWOCC.

High School Girls Basketball — Big Mike All-Star Game, 4:30 p.m., SWOCC.

College Baseball — Yakima Valley at SWOCC (2), 9 a.m.

College Softball — SWOCC vs. Columbia Basin (2), 10 a.m.

Monday, March 11

High School Baseball — Coquille at Illinois Valley, 4 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Lowell, 4 p.m.

High School Softball — Illinois Valley at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Lowell, 4 p.m.

High School Boys Golf — Marshfield, North Bend, Bandon, Reedsport and Coquille at Bandon Crossings.

High School Girls Golf — Marshfield, North Bend, Bandon, Reedsport and Coquille at Bandon Crossings.

