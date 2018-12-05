Today
High School Boys Basketball — Powers at Milo Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 6
High School Boys Basketball — Harrisburg/Junction City Tournament: Pleasant Hill vs. Siuslaw, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Harrisburg/Junction City Tournament: Pleasant Hill vs. Siuslaw, 3:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Henley at Marshfield.
Friday, Dec. 7
High School Boys Basketball — North Bend at Newport, 7 p.m.; Seaside at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Winter Lake Classic at Coquille: Illinois Valley vs. Reedsport, 3 p.m.; Sheridan vs. Coquille, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Point Tournament: Gold Beach TBA; Delphian vs. Myrtle Point, 8 p.m. Harrisburg/Junction City Tournament: Siuslaw TBA.
High School Girls Basketball — North Bend at Newport, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at South Umpqua, 6:30 p.m. Winter Lake Classic: Reedsport vs. Illinois Valley, 4:45 p.m.; Coquille vs. Sheridan, 8 p.m. Myrtle Tree Classic at Myrtle Point: Mapleton vs. Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach vs. Pacific.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield and Coquille at Coast Classic at North Bend, 1 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Culver Invitational.
High School Swimming — Ashland and Crater at Marshfield, 3 p.m.; North Bend at Thurston Invitational, 4 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. South Puget Sound at Dale Bates Classic, Eugene, 5 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Spokane at Everett Tournament, 2 p.m.