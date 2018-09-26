Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Glendale, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Douglas at Coquille, 5 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Sutherlin, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Douglas at Coquille, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 28
High School Football — Midwestern League: Springfield at North Bend, 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 7 p.m. Class 3A District 2: Siuslaw at Harrsiburg, 7 p.m.; South Umpqua at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 2: Butte Falls at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 4: Powers at McKenzie, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield at Henley, 7 p.m.; Lost River at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Clackamas, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 29
High School Volleyball — Bandon and Coquille at Creswell Invitational.
High School Cross Country — Bandon, Brookings-Harbor, Coquille, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, Pacific, Siuslaw at Woahink Lake Invitational, 10 a.m.; Marshfield at Harrier Classic, 9:30 a.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Chemeketa, 1 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Chemeketa, noon.
Men’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Clark, 2:30 p.m.