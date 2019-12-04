Today
High School Girls Basketball — South Umpqua at Marshfield, 6 p.m.; Newport at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m.; Rogue River at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Elkton at Reedsport, 6 p.m.; Bandon at Riddle, 6 p.m.; Glide at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield at Brookings-Harbor, 7:15 p.m.; Newport at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m.; Glide at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Rogue River at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Riddle, 7 p.m.; Elkton at Reedsport, 7:30 p.m.
High School Swimming — Marshfield at North Bend, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Dec. 6
High School Girls Basketball — Cottage Grove at North Bend, 5:15 p.m.; North Marion at Marshfield, 5:15 p.m.; Siuslaw at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.; Bandon at Glide, 5:30 p.m.; Pacific at Waldport, 6 p.m. Winter Lake Classic at Coquille: Sheridan vs. Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois Valley vs. Coquille, 8 p.m. East Linn Christian Tournament: Myrtle Point TBA; Camas Valley Tournament: Gold Beach vs. Camas Valley, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Cottage Grove at North Bend, 6:45 p.m.; North Marion at Marshfield, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Pleasant Hill, 7:30 p.m.; Bandon at Glide, 7 p.m. Winter Lake Classic at Coquille: Reedsport vs. Sheridan, 3 p.m.; Illinois Valley vs. Coquille, 6:30 p.m. East Linn Christian Tournament: Myrtle Point TBA. Camas Valley Tournament: Gold Beach TBA.
High School Swimming — North Bend at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Spokane at Everett Tournament, 6 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Menocino at Coach Tregs Classic, Eureka, Calif., 6 p.m.
College Swimming — SWOCC at Logger Invite, Tacoma, Wash.