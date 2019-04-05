Today
High School Baseball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point (2), 1 p.m. Nonleague: La Pine at Marshfield (2), noon.
High School Softball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point (2), 1 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield at La Pine, noon.
High School Girls Tennis — Thurston at North Bend, noon; Thurston at Marshfield, 2 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Thurston at North Bend, 2 p.m.; Thurston at Marshfield, noon.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Marist Track Classic, Eugene; Bandon at Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational, Roseburg; Gold Beach at Brookings-Harbor Rotary Invitational.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Mount Hood (2), 1 p.m.
College Softball — Lower Columbia at SWOCC (2), 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 7
No local events scheduled.
Monday, April 8
High School Boys Golf — North Bend, Marshfield at Bandon Trails.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend, Marshfield at Reedsport, 1 p.m.