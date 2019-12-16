Today

High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 5:15 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Glide, 6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 6:45 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Glide, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

High School Girls Basketball — Brookings-Harbor at Marshfield, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Illinois Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Coquille at Oakland, 6 p.m.; Reedsport at Yoncalla, 6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball — Coquille at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Illinois Valley, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Glide, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Yoncalla, 7:30 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Illinois Valley, 6 p.m.

High School Swimming — Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

High School Girls Basketball — Siuslaw at Stayton, 5:30 p.m.; Glendale at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Glide, 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball — Siuslaw at Stayton, 7 p.m.; Glendale at Gold Beach, 7:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Glide, 7 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. Skagit Valley at Clackamas Crossover Tournament, 5 p.m.

