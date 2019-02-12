Today

High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Willamette, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

High School Boys Basketball — Skyline League Playoffs: North Douglas at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Umpqua, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Umpqua, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 14

No local events scheduled.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0