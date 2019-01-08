Today

High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Waldport, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Willamette, 6:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

High School Wrestling — North Bend Invitational, 6 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball — Lane at SWOCC, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — Lane at SWOCC, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 10

High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Bandon, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling — Reedsport at Crow.

