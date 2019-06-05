agate Local Schedule 22 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save TodayNo local events scheduled. Thursday, June 6 No local events scheduled. Friday, June 7No local events scheduled. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Events Schedule Most Popular Couple found dead at home east of Eugene Two quakes hit off the Bandon coast WWII veteran walks with Coquille High School's graduating class Big Wheel's new owners are second generation Driftwood Bonsai hopes to make South Coast a hub for bonsai culture View All Promotions promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test? promotion spotlight What should you be driving? Print Ads Ad Vault THE MILL PUBLISHING - Ad from 2019-05-30 May 30, 2019 The Mill Publishing 3201 Tremont St, North Bend, OR 97459 541-756-8800 Website Ad Vault Medlock Family LP - Ad from 2019-06-01 Jun 1, 2019 Ad Vault Oregon Coast Blinds - Ad from 2019-05-30 May 30, 2019 Ad Vault Alan Burns - Ad from 2019-06-05 7 hrs ago Alan Burns 2765 Kingwood St. P.O. 250, Florence, OR 97439 541-997-3416 Ad Vault Community Dental Lab PC - Ad from 2019-06-03 Jun 3, 2019 Community Dental Lab Pc 2495 Newmark, North Bend, OR 97459 541-756-2121 Website Ad Vault PARKSIDE TAX & ACCOUNTING SERV - Ad from 2019-06-05 7 hrs ago Parkside Tax & Accounting Serv 2650 Frontage Rd, Reedsport, OR 97467 541-271-3249 Ad Vault FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST/Christian Science Society - Ad from 2019-06-01 Jun 1, 2019 First Church Of Christ/christian Science Society 444 S Wall St, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-888-3294 Ad Vault Coos Bay Chapel/Retail - Ad from 2019-06-04 Jun 4, 2019 Coos Bay Chapel/Retail PO Box 749, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-3131 Website Ad Vault Coos Comfort Furniture - Ad from 2019-06-01 Jun 1, 2019 Coos Comfort Furniture 290 N Central Blvd, Coquile, OR 97423 541-824-1790 Ad Vault FARRS TRUE VALUE - Ad from 2019-06-04 Jun 4, 2019