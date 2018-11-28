Today
High School Boys Basketball — Glide at Myrtle Point, 7:30 p.m.; Bandon at Days Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Pacific at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Mapleton, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Glide at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Days Creek, 6 p.m.; Pacific at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Mapleton, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 29
High School Boys Basketball — North Bend at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — North Bend at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 30
High School Boys Basketball — Reedsport at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Pacific, 7 p.m.; Glide at Bandon, 7:30 p.m.; Umpqua Valley Christian at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Tillamook at Siuslaw, 5:30 p.m. Beau Classic Tourney: Coquille vs. Western Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Newport at Marshfield, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.; Glide at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Oakland, 6 p.m.; Tillamook at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.. Beau Classic Tourney: Coquille vs. Western Christian, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Coquille at Devon Dawson Classic, Harrisburg.
Men’s College Basketball — Coach Tregs Classic at Eureka, Calif.: SWOCC vs. College of the Redwoods, 7 p.m.