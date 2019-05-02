Today
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield at North Bend, 2 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — Marshfield at North Bend, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at Black Butte Ranch. Bandon, Coquille and Reedsport at district tournament, Medford.
Friday, May 3
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Siuslaw at Cottage Grove (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Siuslaw at Cottage Grove (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Gold Beach at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Bandon, North Bend at Wally Cochietti Invitational, Cottage Grove.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Chemeketa (2), 1 p.m.
Saturday, May 4
High School Baseball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene (2), 1 p.m.
High School Softball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene (2), 1 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Brookings-Harbor, Coquille, Gold Beach, Pacific at Grants Pass Rotary, 10 a.m.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Chemeketa (2), 1 p.m.
College Softball — SWOCC at Centralia (2), noon.