Today
High School Boys Basketball — Brookings-Harbor at North Bend, 5:45 p.m.; Siuslaw at Newport, 7 p.m.; Canyonville Academy at Myrtle Point, 7:30 p.m.; Coquille at Illinois Valley, 7 p.m.; Glide at Reedsport, 7:30 p.m.; Pacific at Bandon, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Brookings-Harbor at North Bend, 7:15 p.m.; Siuslaw at Newport, 5:30 p.m.; Coquille at Illinois Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Canyonville Academy at Myrtle Point, 6 p.m.; Pacific at Bandon, 6 p.m.; Glide at Reedsport, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
High School Boys Basketball — Powers at Milo Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 6
High School Boys Basketball — Harrisburg/Junction City Tournament: Pleasant Hill vs. Siuslaw, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Harrisburg/Junction City Tournament: Pleasant Hill vs. Siuslaw, 3:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Henley at Marshfield.