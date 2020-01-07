Today
High School Wrestling — Marshfield at North Bend, 6 p.m.; Oakland and Glide at Reedsport, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Sunset Conference; Myrtle Point at Coquille, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Phoenix: North Valley vs. Elmira, 4 p.m.; Marshfield vs. Klamath Union, 4 p.m.; Marist Catholic vs. Mazama, 5:30 p.m.; Junction City vs. Hidden Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Siuslaw vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.; Henley vs. Cottage Grove, 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Marshfield: North Valley vs. Siuslaw, noon; Elmira vs. Hidden Valley, 1:30 p.m.; Phoenix vs. Junction City, 3 p.m.; Mazama vs. Cottage Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Klamath Union at Marist Catholic, 6 p.m.; Henley vs. Marshfield, 7:30 p.m.. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.
High School Swimming — Marshfield at North Eugene.