Today
High School Volleyball — Reedsport at South Umpqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Eugene at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield at Newport, 6 p.m.; South Umpqua at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.; Pacific at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Brookings-Harbor at Marshfield, 2 p.m.; North Bend at Elmira, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Eagle Point JV, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — North Bend at Elmira, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
High School Volleyball — Camas Valley at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m. Brookings-Harbor at McKinleyville, Calif., 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Illinois Valley at Brookings-Harbor, 4:30 p.m.