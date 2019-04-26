Today

High School Baseball — Willamette at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.

High School Softball — Willamette at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.

High School Track & Field — North Bend at Dick Baker Invite, Gladstone; Bandon at Centennial Invitational.

College Softball — SWOCC at Grays Harbor (2)

Sunday, April 28

No local events scheduled.

Monday, April 29

High School Boys Golf — North Bend at Midwestern League district tournament, Tokatee.

High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Midwestern League district tournament, Tokatee; Marshfield at Salmon Run, Brookings.

