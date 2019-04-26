Today
High School Baseball — Willamette at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.
High School Softball — Willamette at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.
High School Track & Field — North Bend at Dick Baker Invite, Gladstone; Bandon at Centennial Invitational.
College Softball — SWOCC at Grays Harbor (2)
Sunday, April 28
No local events scheduled.
Monday, April 29
High School Boys Golf — North Bend at Midwestern League district tournament, Tokatee.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Midwestern League district tournament, Tokatee; Marshfield at Salmon Run, Brookings.