High School Volleyball — North Bend, Siuslaw, Cottage Grove, North Valley, Hidden Valley, Phoenix, Mazama, Junction City, Astoria, Brookings-Harbor, Coquille, Reedsport, South Medford, Grants Pass, Del Norte and Marshfield at Marshfield at Marshfield Invitational.

High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Crater at North Bend, 1 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Crater at North Bend, 3 p.m.

High School Cross Country — Bandon, Douglas, PoCoquille at Coquille Valley Invitational, Myrtle Point; Marshfield, North Bend and Siuslaw at Warner Pacific Classic, Portland.

Women’s College Soccer — Clark at SWOCC, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball — SWOCC at Mount Hood, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Oct. 21

High School Volleyball — Skyline League Playoffs: Powers vs. Riddle at Camas Valley, 6 p.m.

