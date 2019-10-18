Today
High School Volleyball — North Bend, Siuslaw, Cottage Grove, North Valley, Hidden Valley, Phoenix, Mazama, Junction City, Astoria, Brookings-Harbor, Coquille, Reedsport, South Medford, Grants Pass, Del Norte and Marshfield at Marshfield at Marshfield Invitational.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Crater at North Bend, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Crater at North Bend, 3 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Bandon, Douglas, PoCoquille at Coquille Valley Invitational, Myrtle Point; Marshfield, North Bend and Siuslaw at Warner Pacific Classic, Portland.
Women’s College Soccer — Clark at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Mount Hood, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Oct. 21
High School Volleyball — Skyline League Playoffs: Powers vs. Riddle at Camas Valley, 6 p.m.