Today
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, postponed to April 15; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, postponed to April 15; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Springfield at North Bend, 2 p.m.; Springfield at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — North Bend at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 12
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist (2), 3 p.m.; Junction City at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist (2), 3 p.m.; Junction City at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — North Bend, Marshfield at Roseburg, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend, Marshfield at Roseburg, 1 p.m.
College Baseball — Clark at SWOCC (2), 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
High School Track & Field — Bandon, Coquuille, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, North Bend, Pacific, Reedsport and Siuslaw at Prefontaine Invitational at Marshfield.
High School Baseball — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend (2), 1 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend (2), 1 p.m. Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Waldport, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — Marshfield at St. Mary’s, noon.
College Baseball — Clark at SWOCC (2), noon.
College Softball — SWOCC at Mount Hood (2), noon.