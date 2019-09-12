Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point, 6:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Toledo, 6:30 p.m. Nonleague: Sutherlin at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — North Bend at Junction City, 4:30 p.m.; Marshfield at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at South Umpqua, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Brookings-Harbor, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Junction City at North Bend, 6 p.m.; Phoenix at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
High School Football — North Bend at North Eugene, 7 p.m.; Gladstone at Marshfield, 7 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Oakland, 7 p.m.; Coquille at Glide, 7 p.m.; Elkton at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball — Pacific at Bandon, 2:30 p.m.; Pacific vs. Union, 4 p.m.; Union at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
High School Volleyball — Banks at Marshfield, 11 a.m.; Banks vs. Hidden Valley, 12:30 p.m.; Hidden Valley at Marshfield, 1 p.m.; Union at Reedsport, 11 a.m.; Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 10 a.m.; Riddle vs. Gold Beach, 11:15 a.m.; Riddle at Myrtle Point, 12:30 p.m.
High School Cross Country — North Bend, Pacific and Gold Beach at Brookings Invitational, noon; Marshfield, Coquille, Siuslaw at Northwest Classic.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Ashland, 3 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield vs. Astoria at Newport, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Ashland, 1 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield vs. Astoria at Newport, 11 a.m.